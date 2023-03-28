LAFAYETTE – Brian Bizette had more than his normal share of jitters Friday when he led his Port Allen girls powerlifting team to this year’s LHSAA state meet at the Cajundome.
The typical concerns about performance paled in comparison to a higher classification and far more competitors made him wonder if his team could reach a milestone this year.
He breathed a sigh of relief and celebrated a huge victory when the Lady Pelicans captured their 10th LHSAA state powerlifting championship.
PAHS dominated Division III competition with 60 points, which eclipsed runner-up Buckeye (34) and third-place Abbeville (32). Rounding out the top 10 were Iota (20), Jena (18), Parkview Baptist (18), Mamou (13), Church Point (10), E.D. White (7) and Berwick (7).
Senior Kierra Talley racked a 970-lb. total for her 1st place showing in the super heavyweight division.
It was the perfect way to finish the career, particularly because of the tougher competition.
“We competed this year against some teams who have been doing this for many years,” she said. “I went against a girl who could do over 1,000 lbs., and she completely deserved it, but the odds were in my favor, and I managed to do it.
“Whenever I did my final deadlift, I cried,” she said. “It’s bittersweet because it’s the end, but there was a lot of joy because nobody thought we could win in Class 3A.”
Junior Jaylynn Netter captured first with a 900-lb. total lift in the 148-lb. bracket.
“I feel very grateful and also very lucky,” she said. “It takes a lot of dedication and focus … it’s not really that easy.”
Ciera Brown also took first with a 705-lb. total in the 123-lb. class.
The return to the 3A bracket added to the challenge for Port Allen, Netter said.
“We don’t know how other teams coach their girls, and some of them start in 7th or 8th grade, while we start in 9th grade,” Netter said.
Bizette had his own challenge in the event.
One year after a stomach virus sidelined Bizettte for much of the championship day, he was back in the trenches for a long day of lifts.
Even so, he was battling another physical issue.
This year, he was on crutches as he recovered from hip surgery.
“We went through the adversity together,” he said. “Our kids coached themselves and that was a learning experience – it prepared them for state, without a doubt.”
Absence was not an option for Bizette.
“In powerlifting, it’s not about sitting on a sideline calling plays – you’re in the heat of the action,” he said. “As I get older, it gets harder.”
Port Allen won it in 2014, but didn’t make it to the podium in 2015 and 2016. They returned to the podium as a runner-up in 2017.
The Lady Pelicans began their latest championship streak in 2019 and were poised to repeat until the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 meet.
Port Allen resumed where it left off with title wins in 2021, 2022, and 2023.
In the last five years, the combination of a higher classification and the rapid growth of powerlifting at schools statewide makes the latest title win in the program’s history, Bizette said.
“It’s the fastest-growing high school sport,” he said.
Bizette started the PAHS program in 2006, and the ball has been rolling ever since.
“It’s been a great avenue for kids who are not just athletic and want to do something extracurricular, yet don’t want to run track or play in a traditional team sport,” Bizette said. “It serves both the introvert and extrovert lifestyles and gives a great avenue for boys and girls to compete.”
A 10th state championship does not mean Bizette is ready to throw in the towel.
He plans to oversee the program for at least one or two more seasons.
“I don’t want to just call it quits yet since these are juniors,” he said. “The program deserves one more year with me – maybe two.”
