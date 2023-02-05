Plaquemine got off to a fast start and held on in the end for a wire-to-wire 50-40 win over Brusly Friday night on Walt Lemoine Court.
Friday night was the second time the two teams met — the first was a 57-53 win for Plaquemine on Dec. 16.
Corey Oubre Jr. had a game-high 13 points to lead Plaquemine (17-11). Vincent Dawson (12) and Aidan Joseph (11) were also in double figures.
Steven Wesley and Edrick Snearl led Brusly (17-8) with 12 points apiece.
"I thought we played tough," said Plaquemine coach Donald Johnson. "We knew they (Brusly) would make a run. It's a lot of emotions. It's a rivalry. They're a good team and we're up and coming. We feel like we're getting better. We just had to make sure we did enough to win the game."
The Green Devils came with a quick 8-0 lead and carried a 10-3 advantage into the second quarter.
After struggling offensively in the first quarter, Brusly started to get a rhythm on offense, cutting the deficit to 21-15 at halftime.
The Green Devils led by as many as seven in the third quarter and boosted the lead to 12 at 38-26 with 5:15 left on Kameron Ranel's three-point play.
Snearl hit a three with 3:30 left that brought Brusly to within four at 40-36. Plaquemine outscored Brusly 10-4 from that point.
"We fell in a hole early. We talked about how important a good start was," said Brusly coach Kirby Loupe. "I thought we did a good job of climbing our way back in but we had opportunities.
"We had it down to four and we missed it. We had two missed layups and then we had three turnovers on our last three possessions," he continued. "It's a team where everything is seeded right now, we could easily see in the second round of the playoffs. We've just got to be better."
