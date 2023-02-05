Plaquemine overcame a halftime deficit to pull off an upset Friday night in Brusly.
The Green Devils outscored the Lady Panthers 11-2 in the final 2:37 to claim a 41-37 victory.
Plaquemine (21-9) entered the game No. 12 in the Division II non-select power rankings, while Brusly (25-6) sat at No. 4.
Maddison Mitchell led Plaquemine with 13 points. Laila Clark paced Brusly with a game-high 14 points. Tia Anderson added 12.
The Green Devils led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter. Brusly opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run capped by Jada Johnson, which gave the home team a 14-9 lead with 5:39 left in the half.
The Lady Panthers went into halftime ahead 21-14 but the lead was short-lived.
Plaquemine responded with a 9-2 run to tie the game at 23 with 3:17 left in the third quarter. Brusly hung on to a 28-26 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
The visitors earned their first lead at 30-28 with 4:10 remaining on a pair of Journey Maryland free throws.
Brusly stormed back with a 7-0 run punctuated by Anderson's 3-pointer that put the score at 35-30 with 2:43 remaining.
Ceiara Davis scored five straight points as part of an 8-0 run that put Plaquemine ahead 38-35.
Anderson hit a shot that cut the deficit to one point with 41.4 seconds left. The Green Devils made a couple of free throws and made some stops defensively to seal the win.
With a win Friday, Brusly could've locked up the District 6-4A title. Now the team turns its attention to a matchup with West Feliciana on Tuesday for a chance to earn a three-way tie for the district title.
