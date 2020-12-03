Basketball is a game of runs and Brusly’s final furious run came up just short in the end.
Joe Calloway scored a game-high 23 points to lead Plaquemine as the Green Devils held on for a 59-55 win over Brusly Tuesday night at Brusly High.
“They (Plaquemine) played well,” said Brusly coach Waitari Marsh. “We can’t beat ourselves. We started turning the ball over, taking some bad shots. Our offense started to affect our defense and it snowballed. The guys fought until the end so I’m proud of the effort. They finished strong but I truly felt like we beat ourselves in a lot of instances.”
Marsh took over for Brusly coach Kirby Loupe, who is currently quarantining.
With the win, Plaquemine improved to 3-1 while Brusly dropped to 2-2. Keithen Ranell chipped in 15 for the Green Devils.
Ja’sean LeDuff led Brusly with 17 points, while Jonathan Jones poured in 12 points.
Brusly led 24-19 after Terry Comeaux’s bucket late in the second quarter. Plaquemine closed the first half on a 18-3 run to take a 37-27 lead into halftime.
Plaquemine pushed its lead to 16 points early in the third. Frank Samuel’s baseline jumper at the buzzer made it a 49-38 game going into the fourth quarter.
The Green Devils survived two fourth-quarter scoring droughts of more than two minutes. Brusly got within four in the final two minutes, but could get no closer. Calloway made two free throws with 11.6 seconds left to close out the win.
“They have to grow up fast,” Marsh said. “A lot of things happened this summer where we couldn’t really be in the gym and get as much work as we would’ve like to get in, but it is what it is. A lot of teams are dealing with it. We have to just adjust and make the most of it.”
Brusly girls fall short in OT
The Lady Panthers overcame a halftime deficit to force overtime, but came up short, falling to Plaquemine 44-43 Tuesday night.
Brusly had the ball with 2.5 seconds remaining but couldn’t get a shot off in time.
“At this point, we’re still growing and struggling with execution on offense, but it’s just part of our process,” Brusly coach Shawn Bradford said. “We just have to keep scratching and get there.”
Brusly trailed by nine points at halftime, but took the lead in the third quarter.
The Lady Panthers never led by more than two points. Laila Clark’s bucket with one minute to go in overtime gave Brusly a 42-41 lead, but it was short-lived. Plaquemine scored on the next trip down to regain the lead and hold off the comeback.
Chantoyna Rivers scored 17 points to lead Plaquemine. Ceiara Davis added 16. Clark paced Brusly with 17 points and Tia Anderson chipped in with 15 points.
