The final tune-up before the start of the regular season comes in the form of the Plaquemine Green Devils for the Brusly Panthers.
Brusly is set to square off with Plaquemine in jamboree action on Friday at 6 p.m. in Plaquemine.
The Green Devils are heading into the new season fresh off an 8-2 2018 campaign that ended in a first-round loss to Westgate.
The Panthers are coming off a scrimmage against Dunham last week that had its ups and downs.
“We had a good film session from Friday’s game,” Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler said Tuesday. “We got some good stuff on film and we focused on us and the things we need to clean up.”
Plaquemine returns only five starters from last year’s team, but 66 lettermen will be back. It seems to be a completely different Green Devil team than the one Brusly faced in last year’s jamboree, but Schooler said on film, they look similar to previous years.
“They’re still athletic and offensively, they’re going to get the ball to their guys in space,” Schooler said. “They’re well-coached. Coach (Paul) Distefano and his staff do a great job. They’re a good team. They make plays on both sides of the ball.”
Plaquemine’s offense will be led by Troy Washington (6-0, 185) who takes over at the position after Herb Thomas graduated.
The run game is spearheaded by the combination of Melvin McClay and Darius Cyprian. Washington’s top target is expected to be Akim Lanieux who is 6-feet, 5-inches tall.
Cullan Scott (6-2, 295) returns to lead the Green Devil defensive line.
Schooler said Friday’s game brings a different element than last week’s scrimmage, which should help his team in preparation for the opening game against rival Port Allen Sept. 6.
The jamboree is a non-scrimmage situation,” he said. “It will be more a game simulation, compared to the scrimmage, which was more controlled. We’ll have live special teams… We have to protect the football and control the things we can control.”
