PLAQUEMINE — The Brusly offense controlled the time of possession, but the Panthers were overwhelmed by big plays in a 21-10 loss to the Plaquemine Green Devils in jamboree action Friday at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium.
“Really good football team. Plaquemine’s a good football team,” said Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler. “They’re going to win a lot of games and the same kind of Plaquemine team. They’re a fast team. They’re a physical team both sides of the ball and we came out and matched that intensity from the get-go and really a good back and forth ball game.”
Friday’s game was a stark difference from the 2018 jamboree game, which resulted in a 28-0 win for the Green Devils.
“Regardless of the score, we worked a lot harder as a team this year,” said Grant Watts. “Had a lot more trust in our guys and it just showed on the field. It’s all about trusting your guys and playing your technique and playing together as a team.”
Watts picked off a pass on Plaquemine’s first drive. The interception return set the Panthers up with good field position. A few plays later Nick Penell punched it in one a short touchdown run.
Nathan Landry’s extra point made it 7-0.
Melvin Mcclay returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a score to cut the deficit to 7-6 12 seconds later.
Landry’s 33-yard field goal was the other Panther score in the game.
The Brusly defense forced two turnovers in the contest. Sydney Moore intercepted a pass late in the second half, but the Panthers couldn’t convert the turnover into points.
“We got some young guys mixed in,” Schooler said. “Some guys it was their first Friday night ball game tonight and are there things to be fixed? yeah. We’re nowhere near where we need to be. We have a really good opponent next week. We saw them a couple of weeks ago in a scrimmage and they looked good. We have our hands full, so we need to get those things fixed if we’re going to be able to defend what they’re doing offensively.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.