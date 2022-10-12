Plaquemine asserted itself early showed why the team is undefeated in a District 6-4A showdown in Brusly.
Plaquemine scored the game’s first 43 points to beat Brusly 43-14.
“We need to come out and set the tone in the ballgame,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. We didn’t do that tonight.”
Shermar Carter got Plaquemine on the board early when he returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.
The Green Devils scored two additional touchdowns in the first half, on drives of 74 and 69 yards.
Brusly threatened to score just before halftime to trim the deficit, but Carter intercepted Josiah Hogan’s pass to end the half.
Plaquemine scored 22 points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Brusly got its two scores, touchdown runs from Hogan and Craivez Oxley, in the fourth quarter.
“You’re gonna have adversity and the question is, can we go in here and learn from that adversity and be a better football team next week because we got another good football team to play next Friday night and undefeated team in West Feliciana,” Schooler said. “We’ll get in the film room. We’ll get things corrected. And then we’ll move on.”
Plaquemine quarterback Michael Mitchell ran the ball 16 times for 152 yards and two total touchdowns.
Oxley led Brusly with 69 yards rushing.
Tucker Smalley started the game at quarterback before leaving with an injury. Brusly turns its attention to West Feliciana to get back on track next week.
“it’s trying to go 1-0, every week and that’s part of that mentality,” Schooler said. “You know, we didn’t get it done this week. We’ll brush it off. We’ll lick our wounds, and we’ll get better and we’ll be ready to go again next Friday night.”
