The girls basketball playoff brackets were released Monday with both West Baton Rouge Parish programs set to host first round matchups.
Brusly enters the playoffs as the No. 4 seed and will host No. 29 Kenner Discovery Health Science on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Port Allen is the No. 12 seed in 2A and will host No. 21 Madison Saturday afternoon at 3.
“It’s a tough opponent. A tough draw for sure,” Port Allen coach Kim Cox said. “They’re athletic and they play hard. The game will probably come down to who plays the hardest.”
The Lady Pelicans finished the year with a 9-10 record after falling in the district championship game.
Saturday marks the second time in three years that Port Allen will host a playoff game, something Cox said she discussed with her team in preparation for Saturday.
“We know the advantages of having a home playoff game,” she said. “We just have to take it one game at a time.”
Both teams face a two-week layoff before Saturday’s game because of cancelations. Cox said the team has just stuck to the regular routine and tried to simulate game situations.
In order for Port Allen to advance, Cox said the team will need contributions from a slew of players.
“We need solid games from Braylah (Pierson) and Lyric (Nelson),” she said. “Dolphin (Gaines) and Trinity (Harrison) will matchups on their best players defensively, so we need them to play well on that end. It’ll come down to the team who can play the hardest and outhustle the other.”
This is the second straight year Brusly earned a Top 10 seed in the Class 3A playoffs. The Lady Panthers advanced to the second round last year before falling to Loranger.
Brusly ended the regular season with a 25-9 record, winning 14 of its last 16 games.
Kenner Discovery Health Science enters the playoffs with a 13-16 record out of District 11-3A with De La Salle and Ursuline Academy. Kenner closed the regular season with a 37-26 win over Academy of the Sacred Heart (N.O).
