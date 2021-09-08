Port Allen heads into Week 2 action with hopes to pull past a loss in the season opener, while its opponent is ready to get back on the field after Hurricane Ida forced cancelation of its first game.
The Pelicans will host the Class 3A Donaldsonville Tigers in action Friday at Guy Otwell Field. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Port Allen heads into action after a 24-13 loss against archrival Brusly in 50th annual Sugar Classic.
“Overall, I thought our team and coaches did a good job of getting out there and fighting against the adversity, some of which they couldn’t control,” Port Allen head coach Don Gibson said. “But we had a chance to play a great game against Brusly, and congratulations to them, but we have some things to clean up before we play Donaldsonville.”
Port Allen will have the advantage of having one week of playing experience this season, after storm damage in Donaldsonville forced cancellation of the season opener against Assumption.
The Tigers will bring out plenty of experience on both sides of the ball against the Pelicans. Offensive leaders include quarterback Treveyon Brown, wide receivers Jamarcus Miller, and Maliek Robinson.
Top prospects on defense include tackle Payton Cargo, defensive end Raymond Brown, tackle Kaelin Williams and defensive end Linden Sanders.
“There’s nothing like the game time experience, and while there are some things we need to correct, I feel confident that we will fix those things in time for Donaldsonville,” Gibson said. “They have some very good athletes, but I feel our guys are up to the challenge and they understand where we’re at as a program.
“We’re looking forward to getting the sour taste out of our mouths this week, so we have to stop their running back and keep their offense off the field as much as possible,” he said. “But we’re happy that they’re going to be able to get past this storm and get back to football, so we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
