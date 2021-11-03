A chance to deal Episcopal its only District 7-2A loss of the season seems like enough motivation for Port Allen, but something else fuels the fire for PAHS in the upcoming showdown against the Knights.
The Pelicans hope to rid themselves of the bad taste in their mouths after a 45-6 loss at Dunham that snapped a six-game PAHS win streak.
Port Allen hopes to accomplish both goals in the regular season finale when the Pelicans battle the Knights in a district showdown Friday at Guy Otwell Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
“The Dunham game was just one of those nights when everything could go wrong,” Port Allen head coach Don Gibson said. “It was unfortunate, but there was a lot we could take from that game.”
No PAHS coaches or players left Dunham happy last week, but Gibson said he believes the lopsided loss delivered the Pels a wakeup call.
“It was a dose of reality that we have to continue to work on doing a better job,” he said.
“If anything, this motivated us.”
The Pelicans are well aware of the record and reputation of the Knights led by Travis Bourgeois, who has worked as EHS head coach since 2000.
At the same time, the Port Allen players and coaching staff believe the Knights are still beatable.
“Travis does a great job with that team week in and week out,” he said. “The biggest thing is that we feel like we’re a good football team and like a game against any tough opponent, we know it will be a challenge.
“Most of all, we know we have to find a way to bounce back, and we’re confident that we will,” Gibson said.
He has seen the Pelicans grow to become a confident, hard –
working program.
“We added some great guys and their attitude has shown in their efforts to make this us the kind of program we have become,” Gibson said. “The biggest part of it is when you do it the right way, you begin to realize the program is headed the right direction.”
Several key players are expected to return to action for Port Allen Friday, including senior running back Jordan Antoine who missed last week’s game because of injury.
Nearly every team endures its share of injuries by Week 10, which could help against the senior-laden Knights.
“We’ll definitely be ready to go,” Gibson said. “But most of all, we’re ready to get that foul taste out of our mouths.”
