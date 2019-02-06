The Port Allen High School got its first taste of game action last week when it matched up with the Brusly Panthers.
Head coach Brian Bass said there were some good things to take away from the six-inning scrimmage, but he said the goal is to continue building and improving.
"This is a new experience for me," said the first-year coach. "I knew very early on that we would be OK. Everything started off great with our first three hitters getting on base. We had the bases loaded and then our four-hole hitter struck out looking and the next two batters struck out looking as well.
"The goal going into the scrimmage was at no point to ever not have more fun than them (Brusly). I think we did that."
Bass said he was able to use six pitchers in the game and he complimented Brusly on the quality of arms Brusly coach Tate Dupont has.
"They could've thrown probably 10 people out there," Bass said. "They have a good program over there."
Port Allen will be in action Saturday against Avoyelles and False River at Avoyelles. The games will be the final tuneups before the team opens the season Feb. 19 at home against Donaldsonville.
In the meantime, Bass said he will continue to work on some of the mental aspects of the game as well as the fundamentals.
"It's about the mentality of it all," Bass said. "Baseball has always been secondary to me. It's about building relationships. I hope our perception of value changes as we continue to improve. I'm looking forward to seeing where these guys go this season. It's a fun group of guys."
