Port Allen baseball's offense was clicking in Game 1 but stagnant in Game 2, which led to a split in Saturday afternoon's doubleheader at home against Lake Charles College Prep.
Port Allen took the first game 14-7 before falling in the second 11-0.
“I think we got complacent after the win in the first game,” said Port Allen coach Marcus Minor. “It’s like I keep telling them. This is baseball. The ball bounces different ways. We just didn’t respond well during the second game like I thought we should. We’ll be ok. I think this is a lesson learned for them.”
Lake Charles got on the scoreboard first in the Game 1 on an error.
Port Allen tied the game at two at the end of the first inning before Pelicans scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull away.
Tate Catoir’s triple scored three in the bottom of the fourth to give Port Allen a 5-4 lead and jumpstart the big inning.
Bryce Courville doubled to left field to score Catoir and Logan Magee’s single to left field on the next at-bat scored Courville to extend the Pelicans’ lead to 7-4.
Port Allen added four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Cam Bolton led things off on the mound. He went five innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits with 10 strikeouts. Quinton Credeur pitched two innings in relief allowing two hits with two strikeouts.
Bolton led the team with three hits. Magee and Courville had two hits apiece.
The split Saturday brought Port Allen’s record to 6-2 in Minor’s first season as head coach. Port Allen won five games in the 2021 season following what looked like a promising 2020 season that was cut short by the pandemic.
“I have to give all the credit to the kids. They’ve bought in to the system and they want to turn the program around,” Minor said. “They want to be winners and they keep improving every game. My expectations of them are high and they want to meet those goals. We had a tough one today but moving forward but will be better.
“I have some good seniors who are trying to carry this thing,” he said. “I have 10 seniors that kinda pull this thing back together and up to the winning program it should be.”
