Port Allen boys basketball got its first taste of action Monday with a scrimmage against Denham Springs at Denham Springs High.
The Pelicans caused chaos on defense throughout the scrimmage on the way to a 78-43 victory.
The varsity teams played eight four-minute quarters, while the junior varsity played one 10-minute frame.
“I thought we had really good energy throughout the entirety of the scrimmage,” said Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson. “The players did a good job of meeting the charge goal we had for this scrimmage, so we are definitely going to build on that.”
The Pelicans jumped out to a 21-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, thanks in large part to Elliott McQuillan’s four 3-pointers.
At the end of the first 16 minutes, Port Allen held a 46-18 advantage.
“Prior to the scrimmage, we talked about defending and sharing the basketball,” Jackson said. “I thought we did a solid job with those two emphasis; however, we need to continue to get better defensively at all aspects. “We need to do a better job of communicating and finishing possessions with the rebound.”
Jordan Brooks led Port Allen in scoring with 28 points. McQuillan added 18 points, followed by Jalen Knox who poured in 16.
Port Allen’s next scrimmage will be Oct. 27 at home against Zachary.
“Coach Cab (DSHS head coach Kevin Caballero) and his staff do a great job so we knew those guys would be prepared for this scrimmage,” Jackson said. “After the first week of practice, we wanted to see where we were defensively. “It was exciting to see our players compete the way they did!”
