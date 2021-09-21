Both Livonia and Port Allen decided fourth down was as good a down as any other to run a play instead of punting.
But Port Allen get the better of the gamble to take a 31-0 non-district win over Livonia on Friday.
The Pelicans (1-2 1-1 2-1) gambled on six fourth-down situations and converted three into first downs, while the Wildcats (0-3) were 0 for 6 in fourth-down tries.
Stopping Livonia and timely punt returns allowed Port Allen to start nine of its 11 offensive possessions in Livonia territory.
Landon Jones rushed for 83 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns for the Pelicans, while Stephan Springer had 79 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown.
Aries Lewis was five of 14 for 139 yards and two touchdowns, both to Brennan Gibson who had three catches for 90 yards.
Livonia’s John Cato had 8 carries for 21 yards.
Connor Greavis was 6 of 12 for 51 yards passing, with Treylin Whaley getting four receptions for 15 yards.
Livonia’s Jaylin Noil foiled Port Allen’s first offensive drive when he recovered a fumble at the Wildcat 46.
The Pelicans faced a first-and-goal at the Wildcat 7 on its next possession, but the defense stopped three running plays and a fourth-down pass was knocked down.
But a short punt gave Port Allen its third possession on the Wildcat 37. On first down Lewis connected with Gibson for a score and 7-0 lead with 10:43 left in the second quarter.
Livonia mounted its best offensive drive of the first half, a seven-play drive to the Pelican 25.
But on fourth-and-10, Greavis’s pass to Rico Louis netted only nine yards.
Cato stopped Port Allen’s next offensive drive on fourth-and-four at the Wildcat 40 with a quarterback sack.
Braylan Celestine’s interception for Livonia was erased by an interference call in Port Allen’s favor.
Two plays later, Lewis connected with Gibson for a 27-yard score and 13-0 lead with only :16 left.
In those remaining seconds, Springer’s interception of a Greavis pass was negated by a roughing the passer penalty, but Brydrick Fields got an interception for Port Allen to end the half.
Port Allen took the second-half kickoff and moved 65 yards in 11 plays, capped by Springer’s 11-yard TD run.
The teams then traded turnovers, as Livonia’s Kendrick Price recovered a fumble, then Port Allen’s Curtis Nelson recovered one.
Both teams gambled on fourth down on their next two possessions but failed to get a first down.
Jeremiah Dehon’s 23-yard reception put Port Allen at the Wildcat 7, where Jones ran it in for a 25-0 game.
Robert Amacker got Port Allen’s fourth sack of Greavis on fourth-and-3 to take over at the Wildcat 36. Jones carried four consecutive times, scoring on a 29-yard run with :30 left in the game for the final score.
