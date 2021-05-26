After leading Port Allen boys basketball to back-to-back state championships, head coach Derrick Jones is moving on to coach at his old stomping grounds.
Jones, 43, is the new head basketball coach at his alma mater, Catholic High.
Jones spent four years at Port Allen where he led the Pelicans to a 88-26 record, which included a state runner-up finish in 2019 followed by the two state titles.
Catholic High announced Jones’ hiring Wednesday morning.
Jones played at Catholic High in the 1990s before he played at Mississippi State and Samford.
Before his time at Port Allen, Jones was an assistant college basketball coach at various places which included. Samford, UNO, Louisiana Tech and Vanderbilt.
