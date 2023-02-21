If Port Allen girls powerlifting coach Brian Bizette needed that extra of assurance about his team’s championship potential, he got it Saturday.
The Lady Pelicans notched three first-place finishes en route to a first-place finish in the Class 3A Louisiana High School Athletic Association East Regional Powerlifting Meet at Woodlawn High School.
Jaylynn Netters was named East Regional Outstanding lifter when she finished the meet with a lift total of 910 lbs. in the 148-lb. weight class.
Alyric James led the pack in 198-lb. bracket and Kierra Talley took the top finish in the super heavyweight division.
“We’re a good team this year,” head coach Brian Bizette said. “It was a long day, but we held out and we’re holding out well this year.”
Second-place finishes include Allie Thompson in the 97-lb weight class, Trinity Harrison (114), Clara Brown (128), Keren Santos (132), Sydney Warren (165), Isabella Newchurch (181) and Connie Purdue (220).
Nakaya Polk took third in the 144-lb. weight class.
The focus for most of the next month will involve preparation for the state powerlifting meet, which is set for March 24.
This year’s event will be held at the Cajundome, a much larger arena than Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, which hosted the meet the last several years.
Aside from a seating capacity of 12,068 in Lafayette versus the 7,000 in Monroe, the venue provides more space for events and could help it move somewhat faster, Bizette said.
The closer proximity is also a plus, Bizette said.
“It will be much better than the long drive to Monroe that took us more than five hours,” he said.
