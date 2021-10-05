Port Allen volleyball ended a four-match losing streak with a five-set victory over Northeast Monday evening in Port Allen.
The Lady Pelicans won 18-25, 25-18, 27-25, 17-25 and 15-8.
“It feels good being that we took a few L’s lately,” said Port Allen coach Kendra Wells. “It feels good to win at home. Our girls maintained their composure. We still have some things we gotta work on, but we overcame a lot of stuff.
“We lost in the first set,” she continued. “I’ve been talking to them about keeping their head up and keep fighting and they did that.
We lost in the fourth and I told them we still have a fifth set. It’s not over with so they believed in me like I believed in them. They’re starting to buy in.”
With each team grabbing a set, the third set went back and forth. Port Allen overcame three straight set points for Northeast to take the third set following Madison Barbre’s kill.
Northeast rebounded from the third set to seize control early in the fourth to force a fifth frame.
The Lady Pelicans controlled the final set from the start. Port Allen was able to gain success serving in the last set to help earn the win.
“That was major for us,” Wells said. “We were able to break their serves early and maintain what we did.”
