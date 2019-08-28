Port Allen head football coach Don Gibson frequently emphasized during the offseason that his players had to make a strong showing to prove they could rise to the next level.
The showing the Pelicans made in a preseason scrimmage against Loranger gave the third-year coach hope that his team may be moving the right direction.
Port Allen dominated on both sides of the ball in a 25-0 win over the Wolves in the four-quarter scrimmage last week at Guy Otwell Field.
Lekelvin Battiste took a short touchdown pass from Jacoby Howard, while Howard also ran for a keeper to pace the Pelicans.
Myles Hopkins also scored on a 40-yard scamper while Jordan Warren scored on an 8-yard carry for PAHS.
“The biggest thing is that we’re still focusing on Port Allen, and I appreciate the effort we still have some things to clean up” Gibson said.
Penalties and other miscues still need work before the start of the season, but repetition should take care of those problems, he said.
On the flip side, he sees a much better example of teamwork than he has ever seen as head coach.
“We’re developing into a good team, and to do that you have to have good chemistry and you have to have a lot of guys who are buying into what you are selling,” Gibson said. “These guys want more, and even though we still have our rough days, we’re having way, way more better days.
“I just want us to stay focused, stay healthy and stay in the right direction,” he said.
Penalties squashed two long drives during the game, something that the Pelicans will need to eliminate if they want to continue to progress, Gibson said.
It could make the difference between turning the tide for the program or remaining in the status quo, he said.
“I’m a perfectionist, and if we want to be that great team that wins a district championship like we should, and I’m expecting them to do, then we have to make sure those things don’t happen.
“We’re going to keep fighting, keep coaching and make sure they get past all those little things,” he said.
