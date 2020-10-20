Port Allen was able to get payback in a big way from last year.
After losing to Opelousas Catholic 42-21 last season, the Pelicans returned the favor and went to Opelousas and took down the Vikings 41-39 in a thriller last Thursday night at Donald Gardner Stadium.
Port Allen essentially delivered the knockout blow with 1:55 left and a 34-32 lead facing a third-and-15 from the OC 34.
Jacoby Howard hooked up with Mekyle Franklin for a 34-yard score that put the Pelicans up nine.
“Being able to have one of those statement wins against a team like that is big for us,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. “It’s big for our program and it’s a good sign for us.”
Franklin finished with two receptions for 51 yards. Most of his other damage was done on the ground with 121 yards and two touchdowns on only 10 attempts.
Early in the second quarter, Franklin broke loose for 24 yards on second-and-16 and then ended that drive with a 27-yard TD run on the counter for a 20-7 Pelicans lead with 6:29 left until halftime.
Early in the fourth, Franklin scored on a 30-yard run. Port Allen looked to throw in the first half, but the second half was dedicated to the running game with the trio of Franklin, Jordan Antoine and Christian Gantt leading the way.
“We have our identity and that’s to run the football,” Gibson said. “We want to establish the run and play good defense. We did some things in the first half that were a little uncharacteristic of who we are as a football team, but in the second half, we made our necessary adjustments and we played the type of football we needed to play.”
Antoine finished with 51 yards and a score on 13 carries, while Gantt added 47 yards on nine tries.
OC quarterback Drake Guidry was 25-of-40 passing for 347 yards with five touchdowns and also rushed six times for 28 yards and another score. Vikings receiver Keon Coleman led all receivers with nine receptions for 145 yards and a score.
“They are a really good football team,” Gibson said. “They did some things that we hadn’t seen before. Playing a team like that will help us later on.”
