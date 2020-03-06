For the second time in five games, the Port Allen Pelicans earned a victory in walk-off fashion.
Quinton Credeur drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth inning that brought in the winning run to give the Pelicans a 5-4 victory over Woodlawn Thursday night at Pelican Park.
Port Allen's first walk-off win came in the opening game at home against Broadmoor.
Woodlawn intentionally walked two straight hitters with no outs to load the bases, setting up the walk-off win for Port Allen (4-1).
“It was really nice to see our guys get on base, move base to base and help each other out with swings and with gloves,” said Port Allen coach Brian Bass. “So far we’ve given up 20 something unearned runs. We haven’t given up an earned run yet this season, yet our guys continue to be resilient, continue to answer back. We really appreciate it when the right guy comes up at the right time at the end.”
Credeur got the win on the mound for Port Allen. He went two innings and allowed zero runs on one hit with two strikeouts. Cam Bolton got the start and went 5 ⅓ allowing three runs on one hit with 12 strikeouts. Peyton Olinde pitched ⅔ of an inning and gave up one run with one strikeout.
Port Allen built a 3-0 thanks to a three-run second inning. Credeur, Bryce Courville and Blaze LeJuene all crossed the plate after stealing home.
Woodlawn tied the game in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a bases-loaded walk, fielder’s choice and a wild pitch.
Courville stole home in the sixth that gave Port Allen a 4-3 lead. Woodlawn tied in the seventh before it went to extra innings.
Each team finished the game with two hits. Courville and Tate Catoir earned hits for the Pelicans.
“I can’t be more excited,” Bass said. “I would be worried if we were shutting people out, not giving up unearned runs, getting all of our bunts down everytime. The reality is it doesn’t matter how well we’re playing now as long as we’re playing together and continuing to get better.”
