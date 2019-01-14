The Port Allen Pelicans overcame a fourth-quarter Brusly lead to win for the second time in seven days following Friday’s 59-51 win in Brusly.
Similar to the first meeting between the two teams on Jan. 4, Brusly held a lead in the fourth quarter, but could not go home with a victory.
“We work really hard and we’ve got them to buy into the reason we push you and work is for the fourth quarter…,” said Port Allen head coach Derrick Jones. We play four-minute games in practice all the time and that’s what we talked about. The guys were able to push through and fight, believe in each other and we pulled it out.”
Brusly held a five-point halftime lead, but Port Allen tied the game at 27 less than one minute into the third quarter following Tawasky Johnson’s layup.
Luke Devillier’s three-point play gave Brusly a 38-36 lead heading into the final quarter. Nick Penell opened the fourth with a three that extended the lead to five points.
Jyron Allen’s putback capped a 14-5 Pelican run, which gave the visitors a 50-46 lead late in the fourth.
John LeBlanc’s free throw cut Port Allen’s lead to 50-49 with 1:15 left, but Port Allen free throws staved off the Brusly comeback.
Johnson had a game-high 19 points for Port Allen, despite fouling out late in the fourth quarter.
“He’s explosive,” Jones said of Johnson. “He can really score the ball. He can really get guys easy shots. I think he has a chance in time to be one of the best point guards in the state. He’s still learning, but once he learns how to play the position. We have a pretty good backcourt and we have some young guards who are coming up that will be good too.”
Allen and Eric Antoine had 10 points apiece for the Pelicans.
Devillier had 13 to lead Brusly and Penell was also in double figures with 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.