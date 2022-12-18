For one of the rare times so far this season, Port Allen trailed at halftime and had to overcome the deficit.
The reigning champs answered the call in the second half and seized control.
Port Allen (10-0) outscored Plaquemine 40-24 in the second half to win 68-57 in Saturday night's Highway 1 Showdown Championship game in Port Allen.
Elliott McQuillan led the Pelicans with a game-high 24 points, 15 of which came in the second half. Aries Lewis chipped in with 18 points.
"That's (Plaquemine) a good basketball team. That's a well-coached basketball team," said Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson Sr. "So we knew it was going to be a fight. We talk about dominating, I don't feel like we dominated tonight, but we did what it takes to come out with a victory. We hadn't had a game like this so far this year. We needed to have this kind of character check and our guys answered the call."
Plaquemine led by three points at the end of the first quarter and by five at halftime.
Isaiah Howard hit back-to-back threes in the third quarter that gave the Pelicans a 42-36 lead with 4:19 on the clock and they never looked back.
McQuillan hit a 3-pointer plus the foul for a 4-point play that extended Port Allen's lead to 10 points at 50-40 with two minutes left in the third.
The Pelicans carried a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter and led by as many as 16 with less than three minutes left on Frank Samuel's three.
"I want to commend all the coaches for agreeing to do this," Jackson said. "It was good to have our whole community in one gym cheering these boys on. We go to all these other tournaments, and we've never had our own tournament. It was good to say it was our first time doing it."
Brusly claims third place
After falling to Plaquemine in the semifinals on Friday night, Brusly rebounded with a 72-68 win over White Castle in the third-place game Saturday night.
Edrick Snearl had a game-high 22 points to lead Brusly who improved to 9-1 on the season. Micah Bryant and Cody Loupe had 14 points apiece. Brandon Hymes added 10 points.
