The second half has been good to the Port Allen football team the last two weeks. Following a 34-6 rout of East Feliciana courtesy of a big second half, Port Allen flipped Friday’s game completely in its favor, scoring 19 points in the third to pull away for a 38-12 win over Northeast at Guy Otwell Stadium.
Port Allen (3-1, 2-0) earned the win without attempting a pass. The Pelicans gashed Northeast to the tune of 371 yards on 52 attempts.
“It’s who we are. We know that’s our identity,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. “We want to run the football. We want to establish the run and build from that, but we have a saying, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. If we’re able to run the football like that, we’ll continue to run the football like that.”
The score was 6-6 at halftime before Port Allen went on its run. The Pelicans forced two Northeast (3-1, 0-1) turnovers and converted them into 13 points. Port Allen recovered a Northeast fumble on the Northeast 24 on the second play of the third quarter and capitalized two plays later on Jacoby Howard’s 14-yard touchdown run.
“That turnover was the momentum shifter,” said Northeast coach David Masterson. “It was tied at half. We had two big plays called back in the first half and instead of being tied, I really felt we should’ve probably been up 20-6. Right before that turnover, I told my defensive coordinator as long as we don’t turn the ball over here, we’ll be all right and the very next play, we did. That shifted everything.”
Northeast responded with a quick drive capped off by DJ Taylor’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Jerome Thompson. It was the second time the duo hooked up for a score. Taylor connected with Thompson on a 19-yard score just before halftime to tie the game.
Stephen Springer picked off Taylor’s pass midway through the third quarter that set up Mekyle Franklin’s 44-yard touchdown run that put the Pelicans ahead 25-12 with 5:16 left. Franklin also had the game’s first score on a 32-yard run in the second quarter. He led the game in rushing with 110 yards on eight attempts.
Jordan Antoine added to the third quarter run with a 44-yard touchdown run. The Pelicans tacked on two scores in the fourth thanks to Peyton Smith’s 3-yard run and Christian Gantt’s 1-yard plunge.
Antoine added 91 yards on the ground on 10 attempts and Gantt chipped in with 72 yards with 14 carries.
“I’m proud of them. It’s a building block,” Gibson said. “It’s where we’re headed as a program. We know we still have a long way to go, but I’m just proud of the way these kids fight through adversity. That’s the kind of culture we’ve built around here, and we’ll continue to do that.”
