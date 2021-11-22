A slow start didn’t stop Port Allen from earning its coach his first official win as head coach Monday evening.
The Pelicans shook off a first-half deficit on the way to a 41-30 win over Family Christian Academy at the Team Sportsplex.
Monday’s game was part of the Dunham Tournament to kick off the regular season.
“It was work. We started slow,” said Port Allen head coach Dimario Jackson. “That’s (FCA) a good team. They’re 11-1 for a reason. It feels really good. I want to give credit to God and give credit to the players. They executed the game plan and we got it done.”
Port Allen trailed into the second quarter until Elliott McQuillan’s 3-pointer put the Pelicans ahead 17-16 with four minutes left in the second quarter.
Port Allen never trailed from that point. The Pelicans carried a 23-17 lead into halftime.
The game slowed to a halt in the third quarter, but the pace picked up in the fourth as Port Allen built a double-digit lead.
Jordan Brooks was the team’s leading scorer with 14 points, followed by Jalen Knox’s 13. McQuillan added eight points.
After the team’s blowout win in the jamboree Nov. 11, Jackson said he wanted to focus on the team’s ability to defend in one-on-one situations and the team made strides Monday holding the FCA team to 30 points.
“We showed some improvement,” Jackson said. “We still have a ways to go. We still have to execute the game plan a little bit better, still have to protect the paint a little bit better but we’ve gotten better since the jamboree.”
Port Allen closes out the Dunham Tournament Tuesday with a matchup against St. Michael. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Team Sportsplex, 7122 Perkins Road.
