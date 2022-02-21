It was a win-or-go-home situation and Port Allen proved it wasn’t ready for the season to end.
The 18th seeded Pelicans went on the road and came back with a 51-43 win over No. 15 Ferriday Thursday in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
“It was a definitely a great feeling,” said Port Allen coach Kim Cox. “It’s always good when you get a win, especially a playoff win. It was good just seeing the girls clicking like they were. Everybody was on the same page.”
Senior Braylah Pierson set the tone early for Port Allen. Pierson finished the game with 22 points and eight rebounds.
Sophomore Dolphin Gaines earned a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman Indeah Whaley chipped in with nine points and four steals.
“It started with Braylah and it trickled down to everyone else,” Cox said. “When she’s playing like that, we’re tough to beat.”
Port Allen is set to take on No. 2 Lakeview Monday night at home. Lakeview advanced to the second round following a 71-37 win over Pickering.
“Any time you can get a second round playoff game at home, it’s a blessing,” Cox said. “Playing at home for us is great because we’re able to play in front of our fans. If we can follow the game plan, we have a chance.”
