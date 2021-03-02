Coach Brian Bizette hoped for a more decisive showing Friday at the East Regional Powerlifting Meet in Denham Springs, but his team still pulled off the finish he wanted.
The Port Allen girls powerlifting team scored 58 total points to win the meet at Denham Springs High School.
“It was a pretty good meet, but not our best,” Bizette said. “We left some weight on the bar that we shouldn’t have left.”
The timing of the meet did no favors for Port Allen. The regional competition began at 4 p.m. Friday and lasted more than six hours.
Bizette said he still expects better from his lifters, but the time of the event did no favors for his team.
“Most of our meets are Saturday morning, kids fresher, and we went until 10:30 p.m. for the regional meet,” he said. “In that situation, you’re talking about an 18-hour day and still competing, and we’re not used to competing late like that.
“It could’ve been a factor, as well as their nerves going into this meet,” Bizette said. “But we left a lot of weight on the bar we shouldn’t have left.”
Jalynn Netter captured the Most Outstanding Lifter Award for her total of 740 lbs. on three lifts – bench, squat and deadlift – in the 132-pound. weight class.
Netter was one of three lifters to lead their division. Raven Murphy, who finished first at the Woodlawn High School meet in late January, won the 123-pound. bracket with a total lift of 690 pounds.
Sulma Camaja led the 105-pound. class with a total of 600 pounds. on her three lifts. Teammate Kierra Talley led the pack in the Super Heavyweight division with a total lift of 890 pounds.
Second place finishers in their respective weight classes included Trinity Harris (114), Isabella Newchurch (148), Alexis Alford (165).
The regional win marked the 13th in the history of the program.
“I have a great crew of assistants who’ve worked hard for this, including Reed Bueche, Amber Bueche, Mark Hebert, Rachelle George, Chris Conaway and Keisha Wheeler. I’m also thankful for the support from principal James Jackson and Athletic Director John Williams.”
The regional competition was the last stop for teams before the 2021 Louisiana High School Powerlifting Association State Championship, set for March 19 in Monroe.
He expects a tight finish between Port Allen, Pope John Paul II High School of Slidell and Northlake Christian High School of Covington.
One point could make the difference between a ninth state champion and a runner-up, Bizette said.
“I think the worst we can do is runner up and the best we can do is state champ, just looking at the numbers,” he said. “If we don’t lose someone to illness or lose anyone here and now, we have a chance of pulling off against veteran teams like John Paul II.
“You’ve always got two or three teams at the top of the ladder and the rest are following,” Bizette said. “But in a state meet, we can’t take anybody lightly."
