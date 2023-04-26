The Port Allen girls track team took home the District 6-3A championship last Wednesday at Glen Oaks High.
The Lady Pels earned 13 Top 3 finishes, including two first-place finishes that propelled them to the victory.
Dedricanna Johnson earned the top spot in the long jump and Dolphin Gaines won the discus.
Gaines was named the meet’s outstanding field performer. In addition to winning the discus event, she finished third in both the javelin and the shot put.
Johnson competed in four individual events and finished in the Top 4 in all of them.
She placed second and fourth in the 100-meter dash and the 200 respectively. She earned a second-place finish in the triple jump.
Trinity Harrison posted the second-fastest time in the 100 (12.89).
Kiana Joseph earned second in the 400, while Hayleigh Jones and Alaina Junius finished second and third respectively in the 100 hurdles. Junius also finished third in the high jump.
The team’s 4x100-meter relay team finished second and the 4x200 team placed third.
The boys team had six individual athletes qualify for regionals and three relay teams.
Brennan Gibson won the district title in the 200 and Aries Lewis earned first in the high jump. Gibson finished second in the 100.
Ryan Hebert (300 hurdles), Laderrien Burns (javelin), Josh Howard (discus), Savaas Dunn (shot put) and Santana Morgan (110 hurdles) also qualified for the regional meet at UL Lafayette.
