Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Cooler. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Cooler. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.