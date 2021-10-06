Port Allen puts its three-game winning streak on the line when the team travels to Jackson, La to take on East Feliciana in the District 8-2A opener.
The teams faced off last year and Port Allen left with a 34-6 victory.
“As usual, they have really good athletes,” Port Allen coach Don Gibson said. “They added a big new receiver. He’s about 6’5. A guy who was playing basketball. We’ll have to keep their skill guys contained and limit the big plays.”
East Feliciana enters the Week 6 matchup with a 2-2 record following a 38-0 win over East Iberville last week.
The Pelicans are eyeing a district championship and Friday’s game is the first step towards the goal, but Gibson said the team won’t look ahead.
“We have to have that one game at a time mentality,” he said. “It’s been a while since we’ve won the district championship and we know that, but we have to take it one game at a time and take care of the game that is in front of us every week.”
Turnovers and field position will be important in Friday’s game as is most games. Gibson said the team’s balance on offensive will be key.
“Offensively, we have to run the football and be able to attack in the passing game,” he said. We have to build on the running game and find different ways to get our athletes the ball.”
Gibson said his team also needs to improve its play in the second half. Port Allen jumped out to a 20-0 halftime lead last Thursday against White Castle but was outscored 13-0 in the second half.
“We have to do a better job of playing good football in the second half,” Gibson said. “In three out of the five games we didn’t play to level that I would’ve like in the second half. “We’ll have to work on that because that’s when it matters the most.”
