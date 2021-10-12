There will be excitement on the Port Allen campus leading up to Friday’s football game against Northeast.
However, it’s not a typical Friday night game, it’s Port Allen’s homecoming as the Pelicans prepare to host the Vikings.
Port Allen hasn’t lost a game in a month and enter the contest riding a four-game winning streak. The Pelicans opened district play last week by dismantling East Feliciana 42-21.
“Homecoming is always a great week, but it can be a distraction,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. “We have a lot of kids who have been through it before. The kids understand what they need to do.”
Northeast (3-2,0-1) is coming off a 43-14 loss at home to Dunham last week.
“Northeast has good athletes,” Gibson said. “Jerome Thompson, who plays quarterback and receiver for them is a really good player. It’ll be a challenge to control them on offense and we’ll have to take care of those blitzes they’ll send our way. Our special teams have settled in and played well. That’s one of the most important phases of the game.”
Northeast enters the game averaging 18.2 points per game on offense, while the defense surrenders 20.2 points per contest, which includes a 20-0 shutout win over Broadmoor in Week 3.
Stephen Springer, Jordan Antoine and Brennan Gibson have been some of the main playmakers for the Port Allen offense this season. Jeremiah Dehon has played well during the winning streak not only at quarterback but on the defensive side of the ball in the secondary as well.
In the win over East Feliciana, he threw for two touchdowns and caught two interceptions.
“Stephen is doing a heck of a job for us,” coach Gibson said. “He’s probably playing the best football he’s ever played at Port Allen. “Brennan has been a good addition to our program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.