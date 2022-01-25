The Port Allen girls powerlifting team continued its path to the state championship tournament with a first-place finish in the Joey Chustz Memorial meet Saturday at Denham Springs High School.
Alexis Alford, 2021 gold medalist, commanded the spotlight as a first-place lifter and recipient of the “Outstanding Lifter” honor at the tournament, which featured 10 other squads.
“Right now, we’re the force to be reckoned with on the state level, but we still can’t take anything for granted,” head coach Brian Bizette said. “We still have to stay healthy and we still have to stay within our weight classes, but this is one of the best teams I’ve ever coached.”
Sulma Camaja, Corinne Perdue and Nakyiah Polk also brought home gold medals for their first-place lifts in the meet.
Second-place finishers included Jaylynn Netters, Isabella Newchurch and Kierra Talley. Daniyaha Boyd, Alyric James and Allie Thompson placed third, while Kianna Joseph took fourth.
Other squads included St. Joseph, Parkview, Cedar Creek, Military Academy of New Orleans, Maritime Academy of New Orleans, Lutcher. Sam Houston and Crowley.
Regional competition is set for Feb. 19 at Holden High School.
The state tournament is slated for March 24 in Monroe.
