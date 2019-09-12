The Port Allen football cannot do much to change the past, but they can do all they can to reshape the program’s direction for every additional game this season, Coach Don Gibson said.
The Pelicans (0-1) seek to reverse their fortunes Friday the 13th against Donaldsonville (0-1) on the heels of a gut-wrenching loss to Brusly in a classic battle that went into overtime last week.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Guy Otwell Stadium.
“It’s been tough, and the guys are upset, as they should be, but we’re going to keep pushing and make sure everything works out,” he said. “We created a model after our playoff game because of things that happened in that game, but we have a strong group of guys.
“It hurt, and it should’ve hurt, but the guys came back Saturday ready to work,” Gibson said. “We’re not going to let one game define us.”
Donaldsonville will also look for a turnaround after the Class 3A Tigers suffered a 20-0 rout against neighboring 4A Assumption last week.
The Pelicans would serve themselves well to not let Donaldsonville’s loss be indicative of what the Tigers will bring to the field, Gibson said.
“Maybe they lost that game, but Donaldsonville’s still going to be tough,” he said. “We’re going to come out do the things we need to do and not make the same mistakes we made against Brusly, although I still give the Panthers credit because they played a very good game.”
The Pelicans played a solid game defensively, but Gibson saw aspects of the offensive game that need work. PAHS will need to take the upper hand early in the game and become comfortable with an advantage.
“We’re going to go out there and do everything based on what we’ve focused on as a team,” he said. “It’s all about applying what we’ve worked on and sticking to it.”
Fourth-year coach Brian Richardson will unleash a Tiger squad that includes senior wide receiver/running back Jaquavius Turner, along with running back Rae’land Johnson and quarterbacks Joshua Collier and Treveon Brown. DHS finished 5-6 last season and reached the first round of playoff action.
DHS competes in District 9-3A along with Berwick, E.D. White, Lutcher, Patterson and St. James.
