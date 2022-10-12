The Port Allen Pelicans look to end its three-game losing streak Friday when the team travels to take on Glen Oaks.
The Pelicans finished their toughest part of the schedule last Thursday after playing Episcopal, U-High and Madison Prep in three straight weeks.
Glen Oaks is 2-4 heading into Friday’s game with wins over Broadmoor and Collegiate Baton Rouge.
“They (Glen Oaks) like to run the ball,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. “They throw screens a lot. We have to do a good job of containing the run and the pass.”
Injuries have been an issue for Port Allen that dates back to Week 1 when receiver Brennan Gibson suffered a shoulder injury.
An injury at quarterback moved Jarius Wright from receiver to quarterback earlier this season.
On Monday, Coach Gibson said Brennan is close to returning and there’s a chance he returns against Glen Oaks.
Don Gibson said a focus in practice will be on gaining success on first down so the offense doesn’t get behind the chains.
“We have to create positive plays and win first down,” Gibson said. “It’s about finding out what works for us on first down. We’ve had some productive conversations about that.”
The Pelicans suffered blowout losses in three straight weeks but that hasn’t deterred the team from pushing forward, according to Gibson.
“We have to stay true to who we are,” he said. “Nobody is down around here. We took those things as learning lessons. We flushed those games and we’re moving forward.”
