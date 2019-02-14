The Port Allen Lady Pelicans were a little under 12 minutes away from advancing to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs before their season took a turn for the worse.
Point guard Braylah Pierson suffered a left knee injury on a layup attempt at the 3:54 mark in the third quarter and No. 14 Port Allen ahead 35-30.
From that point, No. 19 Independence outscored the Lady Pelicans 23-14 to pull off the 53-49 upset on Valentines Day in Port Allen.
"It’s hard as a coach," stated Port Allen head coach Kim Cox. "It’s the second year we’ve had to deal with losing a point guard to a knee injury. Lost a starter at the beginning of the year to a knee injury. It’s part of the game, but it’s hard as a coach.
"Just try and tell the kids to pick it up and stay focused in the moment, but it’s hard for me, it was hard on them," she added. "That’s somebody that they’ve been with all summer, so it was just hard for them to overcome that adversity."
Port Allen came out the gate on a roll, jumping out to a 10-3 lead thanks to Pierson's 3-pointer with 4:18 left in the opening quarter.
The Lady Pelicans' lead ballooned to 15 points in the second quarter following Mya Lee's bucket with 5:52 left before halftime.
Independence cut the Port Allen lead to 29-20 at halftime.
The Lady Tigers upped the defensive pressure in the second half, opting for a full-court press, which paid dividends in the way of 22 Port Allen turnovers in the second half.
"I told them we don’t have a second chance here," said Independence coach Tara Cardaronella. "If we don’t get the win, then we’re going home. Maybe they were a little nervous. Maybe they were a little anxious in that first quarter. Second quarter we started picking it up and then we knew we had to put pressure. We knew we had to win by shutting (Chelsey White) down, which that didn’t happen, but we also knew we had to win in transition. I think my girls stepped up, put pressure and we started getting some layups in transition."
The Lady Tigers grabbed their first lead of the game with 1:21 left in the third quarter thanks to La'Shira Washington's jumper.
Independence clung to a 40-38 lead at the end of three.
The Lady Tigers got separation with around 1:16 left after Diamond Manuel made a layup in transition to extend the Independence lead to 50-46. The visitors made a couple of free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
White led Port Allen with 17 points, followed by Lee's 10 points. Taylor Cardaronella had 18 for Independence.
"I’m beyond proud. I’m proud to say I’m the head coach of this team," Cox said. "They worked so hard. That’s why it’s so hard for me to deal with this because they’ve worked so hard. Just have to go back to the drawing board and give ourselves a chance next year."
