After taking down Opelousas Catholic on the road in a thriller last Thursday night, Port Allen opens district play on the road Friday at East Feliciana.
Port Allen improved to 1-1 on the year after the 41-39 win over OC. The Pelicans’ Week 2 game against Cohen was canceled because of Hurricane Delta.
“That week, there was so much unknown,” Gibson said of the canceled game. “It was disappointing for the kids, because we had already lost some games because of covid. We used that extra time to prepare for OC. They were a really good football team.”
East Feliciana enters the game 1-1 as well following a Week 1 loss to Kentwood and a 32-27 win last week over 3A Westlake.
“They’re athletic,” Gibson said of the upcoming opponent. “They have guys who can make plays. We want to focus on us though. We want to establish the run and play good defense.”
Mekyle Franklin finished the game with two receptions for 51 yards. He gashed the Vikings on the ground for 121 yards and two scores on 10 carries. In addition to Franklin’s success in the rushing attack, the Pelicans totaled 267 yards rushing with help from Jordan Antoine and Christian Gant.
Port Allen’s defense was tested in a different way against Opelousas Catholic. OC quarterback Drake Guidry threw for nearly 400 yards with five touchdowns, but the Pelicans got enough stops in the end to win the shootout.
Gibson said he believes that experience will help his team down the road.
“They threw the ball around a lot. It was some things they did that we hadn’t seen much of,” Gibson said. “We had guys step up. It was a good springboard win to get us ready for East Feliciana.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.