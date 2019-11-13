There’s no place like home in playoff action.
Homefield advantage has eluded all of the current roster and nearly all of the coaches for several years.
It’s a different story this year. The Pelicans will enjoy the comfort of home – and a stadium packed with local fans – when they host Rayville in the first round of Class 2A non-select playoff action Friday.
Kickoff at Guy Otwell Stadium is 7 p.m.
The Pelicans have had the luxury of a home-field advantage in playoff action since Nov. 11, 2011, when they defeated Independence 35-21 in the first round of Class 3A playoffs under then-head coach Guy Blanchard.
The advantage is very much a luck of the draw for Port Allen. The Pels finished their regular season with a No. 16 spot in the Class 2A power rankings, based largely on the caliber of competition PAHS faced during the season.
Rayville is no stranger to the Pelicans, who traveled to the town 20 miles east of Monroe for first-round 3A playoff action on Nov. 13, 2009. In an outcome befitting of a Friday the 13th, the Pelicans lost 59-28 and endured a long ride home from Richland Parish.
Assistant coach Leonard Parker, who was a part of the staff for both the Independence game and Rayville, remembers the night the Pelicans spent in north Louisiana.
“The thing I remember most was that it was cold … very cold,” he said. “We get cold weather here, but that’s anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees colder than here, and you certainly can feel it.”
Rayville heads into the postseason fray 4-5 and 4-2 in District 2-2A.
The Hornets ended regular season play last week with a 30-22 win over General Trass, based out of Lake Providence. The season finale marked a three-game win streak which included wins of 24-12 at Madison and 20-15 against Delhi Charter. A 26-12 win over Vidalia on Oct. 12 followed an 0-4 start for the Hornets.
Hornet standouts include senior running back Gee Nicholas (6-0, 170), junior running back Jalon Qualls, senior defensive end Malcolm Hunter (6-0, 220) and senior wide receiver Jacoby James-Grace (6-0, 155).
Other potential starters include quarterback Nathan Reimer, junior wide receivers Jay Richardson and Savon Square, and junior running back Jalon Qualls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.