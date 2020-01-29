The No. 1 ranked Port Allen Pelicans overcame a double-digit deficit in the first half to take down McMain 65-58 Saturday night in the Pels Nest.
Port Allen (17-4) bounced back from a three-point loss at home to U-High on Friday night with the come-from-behind victory less than 24 hours later.
“We’ve been doing a little experiment, trying to find out how many different ways we can win games and this was just another one,” said Port Allen head coach Derrick Jones. “We got down pretty big, probably one of our bigger deficits of the year and the guys kept believing and kept fighting. We made a couple of little adjustments at halftime. They locked in and focused on it.”
McMain (12-11) played well in the first half offensively and the Pelicans were held to 24 points while staring at a 32-24 halftime deficit.
“The shooter number 0 (Christian Pichon) he got some off in the first half and we allowed 12 (Taj Gilyot) to be too comfortable,” Jones said. “We picked up our pressure on him and also took away his left hand, took away three’s (Alex Hammond) right hand, kind of adjusted our defense to where we were more conscious of the drive and less conscious of how they moved the ball. “We’ve got some smart guys,” he added. “We have some high character guys and we have some guys with some toughness. We told them it makes them so easy to coach. You win and sometimes the coach gets the credit, but if you don’t have players, you got nothing.”
Tawasky Johnson’s three cut the McMain lead to 38-36 with two minutes left in the third quarter. Port Allen held a 42-40 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
The Pelicans started the final quarter on an 11-2 run capped by Collin Holloway’s layup with 2:40 left that put the score at 53-42. Port Allen hit free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Holloway followed up a 33-point performance against U-High with 20 points against McMain with 15 coming in the second half.
“It’s just about not wanting to lose,” Holloway said. “We lost a tough one last night (Friday). I tried to do as much as I could. Being a senior, it’s a different level. This is a young team. We only have four seniors, everybody else is juniors and sophomores. Just staying calm, gotta take it game by game.”
Jy’Ron Allen poured in 18 points for the Pelicans. Johnson and Marcus Joseph were also in double figures with 15 and 10 points respectively.
