Very few teams in the state had a one-two punch in the backcourt like four-time defending champion Port Allen, with Elliott McQuillan and Isaiah Howard.
The duo combined for 67 of the team’s 77 points in a semifinal win over Patterson.
They followed that up in the biggest game of the year, combining for 47 of the team’s 73 points in the state championship victory over Winnfield.
Those performances capped off a season that earned the guards a First Team All-State nod in Class 3A.
Howard and McQuillan were the only teammates both named to the First Team.
McQuillan was also named the Boys Class 3A Outstanding Player something that came as a shock to him.
“When they first told me, I was surprised,” McQuillan said during Sunday’s parade festivities honoring the basketball team and the girls powerlifting squad. “I didn’t even know that existed so that was a surprise to me. I’m just grateful that I got it.”
He averaged 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists this season.
McQuillan ended his high school career never losing a playoff game, the only basketball player to accomplish that feat in Port Allen’s history.
During the season, he eclipsed 1,000 points for his career.
Howard posted 27 points and 11 rebounds in the state championship game to secure the Most Outstanding Player Award.
Howard averaged 16 points per game this season.
He played his last two seasons at Port Allen after transferring from Liberty High.
Howard was also recognized as the district’s defensive MVP.
One month after earning the Most Outstanding Player Award and helping the team a title, Howard was recognized on the All-State team.
“It’s a big achievement for me,” Howard said. “Last year, I wasn’t really getting recognized like that but this year is showing that the hard work is paying off.”
