The postseason accolades began rolling in for state champion Port Allen.
Port Allen had four players earn first-team All-District honors along with a co-MVP, defensive MVP and coach of the year.
Collin Holloway, Tawasky Johnson, Jalen Knox and Jy’Ron Allen were all named to the All-District squad following the team’s 29-win season.
Holloway was tabbed the district’s co-MVP with Dunham’s Carlos Stewart. Marcus Joseph was named the district’s best defensive player, while Port Allen head coach Derrick Jones earned coach of the year in his third season with the program.
Jones was also named the Class 2A coach of the year.
“It’s a great honor,” Jones said. “It’s nice to be recognized, even more as a coach for your players to be recognized. I’m thankful for the coaching staff and the players. These are team awards. It’s a testament to the guys on the team.”
Holloway averaged 18.5 points per game and over 11 boards for the Pelicans in his senior season, his only year with Port Allen.
He capped off the season with back-to-back 30-point double-doubles, including 32 points and 11 rebounds in the state title game against Rayville. He was named the title game's most outstanding player.
“This year was a testament to who Collin is as a person,” Jones said. “Most people with his talent would come and try to stick their chest out, but he came in and just wanted to be a part of the team. It’s a testament to him and the type of high-character guys we have on the team.”
Holloway was also named to the Class 2A All-State team, while Johnson earned honorable mention.
Allen and Johnson were the team’s second and third leading scorers at 13.3 and 12.6 points respectively.
Knox finished his sophomore season strong with 18 points in the semifinal win over Lakeview and 14 in the championship.
