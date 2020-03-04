The Port Allen Pelicans are inching closer to the ultimate goal.
No. 1 Port Allen flexed its muscle and showed its depth for the second straight game in an 81-49 rout of No. 16 West St. Mary Tuesday night in Port Allen.
Senior Collin Holloway dropped a game-high 25 points for Port Allen, who advances to the quarterfinals for the second straight season. Tawasky Johnson was chipped in with 14 points.
Cahviyon Alexander paced West St. Mary (17-15) with 13 points.
"I thought we did a better job defensively," said Port Allen head coach Derrick Jones. "We were more disciplined than in the Delcambre game."
West St. Mary trailed 19-12 at the end of the first quarter and Port Allen (27-6) doubled its lead in the second quarter, going into halftime with a 14-point advantage.
The Pelicans continued to pull away in the second half and the blowout allowed players of the bench to contribute.
"It's huge," Jones said of his team's depth. "We've had guys go down with injuries and we've needed guys to step up and they have. Over the summer had games where we played just JV (junior varsity) guys even if we were playing one of the best teams in the state. It didn't matter. We wanted to get them ready. We had a freshman (EJ McQuillan) start and he made some shots and did good things for us. Our future's bright."
Standing in Port Allen's way of a second straight trip to Lake Charles is No. 8 Lake Arthur. Lake Arthur advanced to the quarterfinals following a 52-46 win on the road against Amite Tuesday night.
Port Allen defeated Lake Arthur 50-46 last season in the semifinals at Burton Coliseum to advance to the state championship game.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Pels Nest.
