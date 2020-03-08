The Port Allen Pelicans competing in Lake Charles at the end of the season is starting to become a regular occurrence.
Port Allen (28-6), the No. 1 seed in 2A, earned a 59-38 win over Lake Arthur to advance to the semifinals in Lake Charles for the second straight season.
Port Allen defeated Lake Arthur 50-46 in the semifinals last season.
The Pelicans will take on Lakeview Tuesday at 6 p.m. Lakeview advanced to the semifinals following an 82-70 win over Franklin in the quarterfinals.
Collin Holloway and Jy’ron Allen had 19 points apiece to lead the Pelicans. Tawasky Johnson added 13 points. Daylon Charles paced Lake Arthur with 17 points.
“Kudos to Lake Arthur,” said Port Allen coach Derrick Jones. “They had a good game plan, but we just have superior talent. I made a decision before the game that if we had a 10-point lead and they sat in a zone, I told our coaches we’d hold the ball to make them get out of the zone and play us man-to-man because they couldn’t stay in front of us.”
That scenario came to fruition in the second quarter. Port Allen held a 23-12 lead and held the ball for four minutes until 10 seconds left in the first half when the Pelicans hit a three to go into halftime up 26-12.
Lake Arthur scored two points in the second quarter. Port Allen hit seven 3-pointers, outscoring the visiting team 21-9 from behind the arc.
