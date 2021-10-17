Port Allen has played at a high level for the last month leading up to Friday’s homecoming game and after an early Northeast score, the Pelicans picked up right where they left off during its four-game winning streak.
Port Allen (5-2, 2-0) scored 42 unanswered points to roll past Northeast 42-6 Friday night at Guy Otwell Stadium
The win was the Pelican’s fifth straight with only three games left in the regular season.
“I think we got a little complacent to start the game,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. “Those are the things that we talked about before the game that we could not allow to happen. I’m proud of the kids and the way they responded. I’m proud of the way they come out and continue to perform. I think the biggest thing is we continue to trend the way we want to trend as a program.”
Northeast (3-3, 0-2) scored less than two minutes into the game on Jerome Thompson’s 50-yard touchdown pass to Michael Elle.
Port Allen responded with Jeremiah Dehon’s 20-yard touchdown run. The extra point gave the home team a 7-6 lead.
On Northeast’s next drive, Thompson threw an interception in the red zone that pinned the Port Allen offense at its own 1 yard line.
However, it took the Pelicans one play to score. Dehon found Brennan Gibson down the right sideline for a 99-yard touchdown, a school record.
Speaking of school records, Robert Amacker sacked Thompson in the end zone for a safety in the first quarter. Amacker has 13 sacks on the season, three short of the school record of 16.
Jordan Antoine scored on a 22-yard run with less than one minute left in the first quarter. A successful 2-point conversion put the score at 23-6.
Titus Winfield score on an 11-yard run that put the score at 31-6 going into halftime. Antoine added a 24-yard touchdown run and Brennan Gibson scored on a 29-yard run in the second half.
“I think over the last couple of games, you’ve seen us progress as an offense,” coach Gibson said. “Our new offensive coordinator never really had a chance to find out what we are as a team and now we know what we are as a team and you’re seeing that on the offensive side of the ball by us making sure we got the right people in the right places.”
Dehon totaled over 300 yards of offense by himself and accounted two touchdowns.
“I was seeing everything tonight,” Dehon said. “Everything that they were giving me, I was just taking it. Anything I could take that the defense was giving that’s what I was doing, just to help my team get a win tonight.”
Five wins in a row for Port Allen and the focus has been the same.
“Continue to focus on Port Allen, continue to focus on doing the right things,” Gibson said. “We’ve got a motto. Fast, physical and fundamentally sound and if we do those things like that, we’ll continue to give ourselves a chance.”
