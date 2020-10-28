A pivotal District 8-2A battle awaits the Port Allen Pelicans, who hoped to continue their stride when they host Northeast on Friday night.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Guy Otwell Field.
The Pels head into the fray on the heels of a 34-6 rout over East Feliciana in the district opener, while the Vikings visit PAHS after a one-week break from action.
Northeast defeated Slaughter Community Charter in action Oct. 16. The school from the East Baton Rouge community of Pride opened the season with a 42-24 win over Tara and a 36-0 shutout against Broadmoor.
The Viking defense could pose the biggest challenge of the night, Port Allen head coach Don Gibson said.
“They play good football, and it’s going to be a big game for us, but I think once again the most important thing is for us will be to continue focusing on ourselves and continuing to get better – and our guys buying into that,” he said. “We need to keep focused on playing our best football and realize that nothing is going to be given to us.”
Potential leaders for the Vikings include senior quarterback Darren “DJ” Taylor, senior running back A.J. Stokes, junior wide receiver Jerome “4K” Thompson, senior wide receiver Tre Brown, senior running back/defensive end Braylon Welch and senior defensive tackle Jeremiah Bradford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.