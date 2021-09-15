The Port Allen Pelicans head into Week 3 action with hopes of their first win of the season after a loss last Friday against Donaldsonville at Guy Otwell Field.
The Tigers remained undefeated after three games with a 40-18 win over the Pelicans.
The Pelicans scored twice in the first quarter off TD runs from Stephen Springer and Brennan Gibson. Springer tacked on one more TD in the fourth.
The Pelicans now look ahead to a neighboring foe in hopes of securing their first victory.
The longtime rivalry between Port Allen and Livonia continues Friday night, but this time with a new twist.
This year’s meeting will pit two former coaches against each other when the Pelicans venture down U.S. 190 to face the Wildcats at 7 p.m. Friday in Livonia.
The clash pits head coach Don Gibson against Josh Laborde, a former PAHS assistant coach who later coached under Rob Odom on the 2017 Class 3A state championship team at West Feliciana. Livonia gave Laborde his first spot as head coach in 2020.
“I know Josh and I have a lot of respect for him,” Gibson said. “He has a history at Port Allen and he’s a Port Allen graduate, and he’s become a very good coach.”
Friendship will go out the window for the game, but mot the respect Gibson has for Livonia.
Despite a winless record after games against Catholic-Pointe Coupee and Istrouma, Gibson said it would be a mistake for Port Allen to take Livonia for granted.
Traylon Whaley and Ge’Marion Hollins pose a big threat to the Pelicans, Gibson said.
“They have some good receivers who have looked very impressive so far,” he said. “We have to limit the time the ball gets in their hands.
“I see Traylin Whaley as a college player, for sure,” Gibson said. “He has college prospect written all over him.”
