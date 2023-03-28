The Port Allen softball team ended a three-game losing streak Monday at home with a 14-0 win over East Iberville in two innings.
The Lady Pelicans scored six runs in the first and eight in the second to earn the mercy-rule victory before the rain started.
Port Allen scored 14 runs on only four hits. Eleven batters being walked, coupled with five East Iberville errors, aided in the lopsided win.
Mallory Lake led the team with two hits and three RBIs. Jadyn Pickens and Brailynn Amond earned one hit apiece.
Lake started the game on the mound. She went 1 2/3 allowing no runs on zero hits with three strikeouts. She had three walks.
Pickens pitched a third of an inning in relief with one strikeout.
The team will be in action on road Tuesday against Family Christian.
