Port Allen couldn’t have picked a better time to play its best game of the regular season.
The Lady Pelicans scored 14 runs in the first inning to cruise to a 21-4 win in three innings over Family Christian Academy Thursday evening in Port Allen.
The win gave current Port Allen coach Wayne Conaway a victory over his old team. Conaway left Family Christian this summer to take the Port Allen job.
“I used to work at Family Christian, so it felt pretty good,” Conaway said. “At the beginning of the season it was tough. We’ve played a lot of tough teams and now, at the end of the season, we’re playing more teams on our level so I’ll think we’ll do pretty good.”
In addition to Thursday being Conaway’s first game against his old team, Thursday’s game was also the first annual Jazzimane Woods game, dedicated to the late Port Allen student, who was tragically killed in May 2021.
After a bases-loaded walk got Port Allen on the board, Jadyn Pickens drove in two runs on a single to left field that extended the lead to 14-0.
T’Anna Jefferson singled to right field that scored two runs and put Port Allen ahead 7-0. Brooke Courville hit a two-run double to right field that put the Lady Pelicans ahead 10-0.
Pickens’ three-run inside-the-park home run capped the scoring run for Port Allen in the first inning.
Pickens drove in two more runs in the second on a single to right field. She finished the game 3-for-3 with six RBIs
Courville and Jefferson had two hits apiece. Courville had four RBIs and Jefferson had two RBIs.
Brailynn Amond earned the win in the circle. She pitched three innings, allowing four runs on three hits with six strikeouts.
“There was no way they were going to lose that game,” said Port Allen assistant coach Jonathan Conaway. “I get to see a lot of them in the classroom and around campus. A lot of them this was a game, once they announced it that they wanted to do and there was no way they were losing it. They could’ve played anybody. They were not going out there and lose that game.”
