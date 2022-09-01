Port Allen jumped out to an early lead and played through its mistakes to earn its first win of the young season.
The Lady Pelicans earned a straight-set victory at home over Istrouma Thursday evening.
Port Allen opened the season with a loss on the road against Catholic Pointe Coupee on Monday.
"I'm glad we made a turn around today," said Port Allen coach Kendra Wells. "We communicated better and we had a better demeanor. We're trying to get them to understand that you're gonna make mistakes. Mistakes are going to happen. I don't expect a perfect game. It's not about the mistake. It's about what you do after."
Port Allen built a quick early lead in the opening set and cruised to take the first set 25-9.
Istrouma rebounded from the lopsided first set to keep things close in the second. The Lady Pelicans pulled away late to claim the set 25-19.
The home team looked to close things out quickly with a 9-0 start. Istrouma began chipping at the Port Allen lead. Istrouma got to within one at 12-11.
The Lady Pels outscored Istrouma 13-9 down the stretch to clinch the 25-20 victory.
"We have a tendency to jump out to a lead in the beginning," Wells said. "And then in the second set, we start off good and then we might have a couple of mistakes and I'm not sure why it is like that. We can't let it snowball. You can't have too many errors in a row against really good teams. You're not going to be successful even against decent teams. I'm just glad we didn't let it (snowball)."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.