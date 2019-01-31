The Port Allen girls – and a few boys – will try to make a strong prelude for the outdoor competition when they compete for qualifying spots of the state indoor event on Saturday at the LSU Track and Field House.
“This is where we have to put our best feet forward,” coach Brian Bizette said. “This is what separates us from state, and we got a good taste last year of state titles, so we want more. If we’re intimidated, we’ll lose – otherwise, we’ll win.”
The two top throwers – Rekia Lenoir and Emily Nichols – who won state titles last year, will be among the biggest standouts in the event, coach Bizette said.
He also has high hopes for the 4-by-3 relay team of Alyssa Miller, Christy Wicker, Shante Jones and Tremecia More. The alternate for the team will be Madison Barbe.
Deshante Jones and Raven Murphy will be among the leaders in the jumping events. Murphy is the daughter of Chris Murphy, a Port Allen track standout who held the record in the pole vault for more than 10 years.
Her younger brother Christopher Murphy will figure into jumping events for the boys, while senior Treveon Scott could figure prominently in the shot put event, Bizette said.
