Port Allen football finished the regular season with a 5-5 record and earned the No. 22 seed heading into the Division III non-select playoffs.
The No. 22 seed matched Port Allen up with No. 11 Patterson in the first round of the playoffs. Patterson earned a 6-4 record in the regular season fresh off a 30-19 win over Berwick in Week 10.
Patterson came out of District 8-3A with E.D. White, St. James, Donaldsonville and Berwick. The Lumberjacks had a 2-2 district record, falling to St. James and E.D. White.
Donaldsonville was the lone team that Port Allen and Patterson both faced. Port Allen beat Donaldsonville 24-20 in Week 2, while Patterson routed Donaldsonville 49-20 in Week 9.
“It’s the playoffs now. No matter who it is, you have to go out and play,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. “They (Patterson) are explosive on offense. They have some things that present challenges for us. We have to make sure we play good, sound football. We have to protect the football on offense and limit the big play on defense.”
Port Allen closed the regular season winning three of its last four games, including a 42-12 win over Mentorship Academy in the finale.
“You want to be playing good football at the end of the season,” Gibson said. “We’re excited about the opportunity.”
Gibson said a focus offensively is to stay ahead of the chains and control the line of scrimmage. Time of possession could play a pivotal role in the game as the Pels will look to keep Patterson’s explosive offense off the field.
“That’s important when you play any team but especially a team like this,” Gibson said. “If we do the things we’re supposed to do, we give ourselves a good chance to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.