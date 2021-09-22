Port Allen’s Week 4 opponent is different from any foe in the football program’s history, but no lack of familiarity exists between the coach of the Pelicans and their opposition.
PAHS travels into unchartered territory for action against Wilkinson County in Woodville, Miss., which will mark Port Allen’s first-ever game outside Louisiana.
As for the coaches of the two teams, they’re certainly not strangers. The clash between Port Allen and Wilkinson County pits Pelican coach Don Gibson against his older brother, Jeffery Gibson, who served as offensive coordinator for the Pelicans during the 2019 season.
“It’s going to be fun, and it’s going to be special for me to coach back in my home state,” he said. “But the most important part is going to be the opportunity to coach against my brother.”
The familiarity will likely extend past the family ties.
Both know the other’s coaching style, which adds an intricate twist into the mix, Don Gibson said.
“I think we both have a great idea of what we have to do, but it’s also a great opportunity for our kids to travel out of state and play against a good Mississippi school,” he said. “Wilkinson County is big up front and has some big, physical guys and they run schemes we’re familiar with.”
Wilkinson County is a 3A school in the Mississippi High School Athletic Association, but the schools are close in terms of the size of the roster.
Even with all the twists in the matchup, the plan stays the same.
“We still have to play fundamentally sound football – that’s the most important thing,” he said. “We’ve got to protect the quarterback.”
The game is the type of opportunity most coaches dream about.
It’s not a guarantee that all will be settled after the game’s final second expires.
They may talk after the game, or maybe they won’t.
“It all depends on the outcome,” Gibson said.
